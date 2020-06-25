Gateway Technical College will be open for students this fall and is ready to provide a safe and healthy way to gain an education, although in a somewhat different format than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the format has changed, the college remains committed to providing students all the services and support it’s done in the past as well as retaining the same academic standards for students to receive a quality education.

The fall semester begins August 31 and those interested can enroll now.

The college plans to fully reopen campuses to students for the fall semester.

Some classes will be offered in a traditional on-campus format, some will be delivered 100 percent online and others will be offered in a “blended” format of on-campus and online learning.

“It might not always be the traditional face-to-face learning students may be used to, but we are considering their safety,” said Zina Haywood, Gateway Technical College executive vice president, and provost. “They don’t have to leave their home or come inside a building if they feel unsafe – but the option is also available for those who would prefer to come on campus, if even for a portion of their coursework.

“Through all of this, we want to make sure students receive the instruction they need to be successful in their program and career.”

Face-to-face and blended classes will be capped at 12 students to make social distancing possible, and some will be tweaked further based on room size, equipment spacing, and other factors. While enrollment for fall has begun, students will find out mid-July the exact instructional delivery of their course.

Haywood said the college is ready to tweak course delivery even further if COVID-19 cases spike locally.

“We are prepared for whatever changes come because of COVID-19. We want students to be assured that if something does change, we are prepared to continue their instruction through the semester,” said Haywood.

In addition to social distancing and reducing the number of students and instructors in an area at one time, the college has taken more steps to safeguard the health and safety of students, such as requiring masks on campus for staff and students, increased cleaning efforts and providing hand sanitizer for each classroom.

Haywood emphasizes that all the services students could access pre-pandemic are available for students now and into the fall semester. That includes tutoring, library resources, financial aid, business office, student services, advisers, counselors, learning success coaches, employment service specialists and testing. Student clubs will be operating as well as student government.

Those services will be available online as well as in-person, although in a different format than past semesters because of social distancing and health and safety protocols put into place.

The college continued to offer instruction to students in spring semester to allow students to complete their coursework and a limited number of summer courses are currently being offered at all campuses as well as many more online.