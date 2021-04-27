Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Student Design Show for public viewing in an online format this year. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, on YouTube.

The over-20-year-old show features creative and innovative design work by Graphic Communications students. It’s also juried by local industry professionals.

Graphic Communications instructor Peter Pham noted that the event is a way to celebrate students and their work. Meanwhile, the public and potential employers gain insight into the skills of soon-to-be graduates.

“This event allows Graphic Communication students from Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties to showcase their design work to the general public, interested businesses, and education partners,” said Pham.

Visit gtc.edu/designshow to view the SDS website and access the YouTube link.

