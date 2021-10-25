Gateway Technical College will be hosting a workshop, both in-person and virtual, on November 10, 2021, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. The in-person workshop will be held in Room 268 of the Kenosha campus’ Academic Building, 3520 30th Ave, in Kenosha.

The workshop, for both students and parents, will highlight the college’s programs including financial aid and tuition-free options for qualifying students. Career options will also be covered. Prospective students will be able to begin the application process at the workshop as well.

The fee for this workshop is $30, but graduating high school seniors will have their application fee waived.

To register, and for the link to the virtual workshop, visit their website.

About Gateway Technical College

Gateway Technical College’s mission is to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible and affordable for our diverse community. The college collaborates with communities in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties to ensure economic growth and viability by providing education, training, leadership and technological resources to meet the changing needs of students, employers and communities.