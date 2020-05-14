With graduation season on hold, the Racine County Eye wants to keep this community celebration just that — open to the community.
So we’re planning on doing several online graduation galleries. Upload your child’s graduation photo and answer a few questions, we’ll take care of the rest. The cost is $10 per graduate to cover our labor costs, but we’ll also be donating 30 percent of the proceeds to a local charity.
Gateway Technical College will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. May 19, recognizing 1,576 prospective candidates for graduation from Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters.
This year’s commencement will be held online because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and can be viewed at the college’s website. The link to the commencement will go live at 5 p.m.
The virtual ceremony will include a special video of commencement speakers and each graduate will be recognized individually. Graduates had the opportunity to share a photo, quote, and other details to be included in the ceremony. Gateway will also host an in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 in the future.
- Keynote speaker: Patrick Booth, president, and CEO of Racine’s leading business IT services provider, CCB Technology. After serving in five different roles in the company, he became president of the family business in 2013 and purchased the company from his parents in 2019. He, along with his company, has received numerous industry and community leadership awards and recognitions, including Milwaukee Future 50, RAMAC Family-Friendly Workplace, Top Midmarket IT Executive, and four consecutive Top Workplace recognitions.
- Student responder speaker: Crystal Shaw, a 2020 Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technician program graduate.