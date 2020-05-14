Gateway Technical College will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. May 19, recognizing 1,576 prospective candidates for graduation from Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters.

This year’s commencement will be held online because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and can be viewed at the college’s website. The link to the commencement will go live at 5 p.m.

The virtual ceremony will include a special video of commencement speakers and each graduate will be recognized individually. Graduates had the opportunity to share a photo, quote, and other details to be included in the ceremony. Gateway will also host an in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 in the future.