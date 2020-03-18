Due to continued concerns over the changing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Gateway Technical College will close its facilities to the public, staff, and students starting Wednesday, March 18, and will move its academic and work options to an online format until April 5.

The college will continue to operate and employees will work but in an online delivery format.

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our staff, our students and our community,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president, and CEO. “The decision to close the campus is intended to make sure that people have an opportunity to protect themselves by working from home in a

virtual environment, while providing the support services that we know students need while they are off-campus as well.”

All Gateway services will move to online delivery including student support services, registration, advising, student finance, IT support and academic instruction, to name a few.

All Gateway students will receive communication from their instructors or academic dean detailing how they should proceed in their coursework for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. Students should monitor their Gateway student email and Blackboard for updates from their dean and instructors.

Gateway is about two-thirds through its Spring 2020 semester.

All Gateway public events during this time frame have been canceled. Other well-known events that have been canceled include EcoFest Racine, Celebrate Earth Day and the SumoBot competition.