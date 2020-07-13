Gateway Technical College will hold its annual summer open house events in an online format this year, allowing the college to provide potential students access to all the information they need about the college, its resources, and programs as well as connecting them to instructors and other student services staff.

All events will be held online through Zoom. Participants will be able to connect with faculty from their program of interest through individual Zoom rooms, as well as student services experts who can answer questions and walk those interested through the application process.

To connect: Check Gateway’s website, www.gtc.edu, the day of each event for Zoom links. Dates for the open houses:

July 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 15, noon to 3 p.m.

July 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.