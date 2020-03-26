Based on the direction of Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services Safer at Home order, all Gateway Technical College facilities will now remain closed through April 23. The college will continue to operate remotely through this date.

The college has also made the difficult decision to move its technical diploma, associate degree and Adult High School/Adult Basic Education/GED commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 to a virtual format. It will develop virtual commencement ceremonies that it will post online to honor graduates.

Gateway is also planning a celebratory reception for the Class of 2020 that will take place when it is once again safe to gather in large groups. Graduates will be provided further information on this development in the weeks to come, including an official date.

Gateway courses will continue in an online format for the remainder of the Spring semester. Courses that require hands-on lab experience will postpone face-to-face labs until April 27 and may extend their coursework through May 15.

Registration for Gateway’s Summer semester is in progress. Gateway’s Summer semester courses will now begin May 26 and go through August 15 in a consolidated 12-week semester. At this time, summer classes are planned to resume on campus.