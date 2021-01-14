Gateway Technical College will hold a series of public workshops that will explore how to have hard, meaningful, yet respectful, dialogue on a number of diversity, equity, and inclusion topics, beginning Jan. 18 and running through Feb. 16.

All workshops are free and open to the community and held via Zoom. Those interested can register at: gtc.edu/diversity-workshops.

Workshops include:

Ouch that Stereotype Hurts, 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, as well as 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

In the face of stereotypes, micro-aggression and biased remarks, how do you react? Learn how to build the confidence and the skills to speak-up and interrupt disrespectful comments.

What Should I Say? Discussing Diversity and Inclusion Across Generational Lines, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Participants will engage in a dialogue for adults, teens and children on how to have necessary and respectful conversations regarding diversity, inclusion and providing emotional support during civil unrest. Within the context of families, classrooms and the community, this discussion will provide insights into understanding and taking action.

A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

Discover the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest in our community and lives. Explore the idea that all in a community have to find their way back from a situation that revealed the reality of racial biases and inequalities.

Civil Dialogue: Facilitating Crucial Conversation, 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Prepare to handle conversations on sensitive topics through models and skill-building for holding meaningful conversations between those with opposing viewpoints. Participants will leave prepared to facilitate these conversations.

Civil Dialogue: Sharing Viewpoints and Building Connections, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Learn to advocate for a personal viewpoint while still listening and valuing the insight of opposite opinions. Participants will practice the skills presented and gain creative options for responding to alternative viewpoints. For disability-related accommodations, call (262) 564-3062.