Gateway Technical College will hold virtual workshops to guide interested students through the application process for the Promise and Promise 2 Finish programs, two efforts that have increased in significance in today’s pandemic and high unemployment landscape.

These programs fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree.

Of note, the deadline to apply for the Gateway Promise program for high school seniors has been extended to June 1.

To find out more about both programs, go here.

To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors. Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

Virtual workshops will be held:

May 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 19, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Those students interested in attending one of these online workshops for the Promise program should call to register: (800) 247-7122.

To apply for the Promise 2 Finish program, students must be at least 23 by Jan. 1, 2020, have earned at least 12 credits and been out of college for at least two years without having earned an associate degree or bachelor’s degree. They will receive similar benefits to the Promise program.

The Promise 2 Finish program is limited to the first 110 students to meet all requirements. The application deadline is October 1, 2020.

Virtual workshops for the Promise 2 Finish program will be held in May and June.

May 28, Noon to 2 p.m.

June 2, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend an online workshop for this program should register online here.