Gateway Technical College (GTC) is enrolling students for its Summer and Fall semesters. GTC will hold an online, virtual event to connect potential students with Gateway Student Services experts who can help with any questions about the college, its programs, or any steps needed to begin their educational journey.

The event will offer assistance with applying, registering for Summer or Fall classes, financial aid, and program questions. Also, help with documents needed to start the semester.

Further, Gateway advising, student finance, recruitment, and admissions teams will be available to assist students. Learning Success and support services experts will also be available to discuss free services and support services.

The event will take place online from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Pre-register or join the day of the event: www.gtc.edu/fast-track

Gateway Technical College’s mission is to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible, and affordable for our diverse community. The college collaborates with communities in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties to ensure economic growth and viability by providing education, training, leadership, and technological resources to meet the changing needs of students, employers, and communities.

Rating: 5 out of 5.