Gateway Technical College is enrolling students for its Spring Semester and will hold an online, virtual event to connect potential students with Gateway Student Services experts who can help with any questions about the college, its programs, or any steps needed to begin their educational journey.

The event will offer assistance with registering for Spring Semester classes, financial aid, program questions, and help with documents that must be submitted to start the Spring Semester.

Gateway advising, student finance, recruitment, and admissions teams will be available to assist students.

The event will be held online at:

Dec. 8: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 10: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All who attend have the chance to win a $500 Gateway Technical College Foundation tuition voucher. Pre-register or join the day of the event: gtc.edu/fast-track.

