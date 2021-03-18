Gateway Technical College will host its 2021 Go Lead Our World Leadership and Diversity Conference, March 18 through March 25, featuring a number of events and workshops that include area and national speakers.

The annual GLOW conference will be held virtually this year, a leadership and diversity event that provides students and other participants ways to build skills in leadership, inclusion, and confidence.

Educators, students, and members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend this cost-free event. To sign up, to connect with the online event links and for details on all the events, go to www.gtc.edu/GLOW.

Events include:

Spitting Reality, Inspiring Power, 1 to 2 p.m., March 23. Hear from local poets as they spit reality and inspire power as leaders to impact change.

Ouch, That Stereotype Hurts, 6 to 8 p.m., March 23. In this workshop, participants will explore why people don’t speak up against stereotypes and other bias behaviors, and enhance their skills for making their voices heard with useful, easy-to-learn techniques, as they communicate in a diverse world.

Gathering of Leaders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25. Keynote speakers Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Singh Kaleka of Serve to Unite will host a powerful discussion of healing and forgiveness after hate.

Leading Bravely, 6 to 7:30 p.m., March 25. This event will feature engaging conversation with a diverse panel of successful women leaders. They’ll cover topics such as breaking the leadership glass ceiling, gaining practical tools to embrace leadership potential, and the need for diverse representation of local leaders in business, education, nonprofit and civic engagement.