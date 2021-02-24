Gateway Technical College Multicultural Support specialist Jomarie Coloriano has been named to the Anti-Defamation League’s 2021 Glass Leadership Institute.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the institute the “cornerstone leadership development program at ADL. GLI empowers young adults to fight hatred and bigotry in their own communities, and provides unique opportunities to explore ADL’s core mission, ‘to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment for all.’”

GLI offers participants an insider’s perspective of ADL’s programs and a deep understanding of the cutting-edge strategies employed to confront hate and bias.

This marks the second prestigious honor Coloriano has garnered within a year. In March 2020, she was named a recipient NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education of the NASPA NOW Professionals 2020 Award. Specifically, she was nominated and recognized for her work pertaining to the NASPA Core Value of Inclusion.