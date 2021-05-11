Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
Gateway Technical College’s commencement will have a different look this year as college officials strive to hold a safe event to celebrate graduates while still working to honor their wishes to be recognized in a way that is similar to past graduates.
As a result, the college will hold five drive-in commencement ceremonies over May 22 and May 23. Ceremonies will be held outdoors in the parking lot of the college’s Madrigrano Auditorium on its Kenosha Campus.
As in all other commencement ceremonies, the capacity is limited to graduates and their families or friends.
- To maintain social distancing and safety protocols, attendance will be limited to one car per graduate. Oversized vehicles such as buses will not be admitted.
- Graduates and their guests will remain in their cars in the parking lot during the ceremony. Graduates will exit their cars when it is time for them to cross the stage.
- The ceremony will be broadcast through speakers set up in the parking lot as well as a designated radio station attendees can hear in their car.
- Each ceremony will also be broadcast live through Gateway’s website, www.gtc.commencement.ceremonies
- The GED/HSED ceremony will be posted at: www.gtc.edu/adult-high-school-ged-and-hsed-graduation
- A stage and two screens will be set up on the north side of the parking lot, where students will be able to cross the stage to receive their diploma cover. The action on the stage will also be shown on the two screens, allowing those in their cars to see what’s going on.
- Commencement ceremonies will be divided along with programs of study. They each will have a keynote speaker and student responder, a current graduate who delivers a speech from the student perspective.
Those include:
May 22, 10 a.m.: School of Health
Keynote speaker: Jennifer Freiheit, director, Kenosha County Division of Public Health
Student responder: Jesus Vega Jr., Nursing. Vega is also the college’s District Ambassador.
May 22, 2 p.m: School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology
Keynote speaker: David Dobbs, senior manager, SC Johnson
Student responder: Emily Rindt, Information Technology-Software Developer
May 22, 6 p.m, Pre-College programs
Keynote speaker: Stacia Thompson, vice president of the Workforce Innovation Institute and executive director for Catalytic Venture
Student remarks: Jesus Vega Jr.
May 23, 10 a.m., Business and Transportation
Keynote speaker: Sharbel Maalouf, president of Medline Industries Personal Care Division.
Student responder: Hunter Orlowski, Business Management
May 23, 2 p.m., Protective and Human Services
Keynote speaker: Tamarra Coleman, executive director, Shalom Center
Student responder: Juanita Perez, Early Childhood Education