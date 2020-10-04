Looking to find out who will be on your ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election? Here’s an easy way to find out. We’ve also included campaign finance, polling data, and campaign spending reports for federal races. These are live dashboards that will be updated daily.

Presidential Election

Total money raised

Campaign finance breakdown

Poll histogram

US house election in district 1 (Bryan Steils vs Roger Polack)

Total money raised

Campaign finance breakdown

Poll histogram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related