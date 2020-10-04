Looking to find out who will be on your ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election? Here’s an easy way to find out. We’ve also included campaign finance, polling data, and campaign spending reports for federal races. These are live dashboards that will be updated daily.
This sample ballot tool originated as a project of The Chicago Reporter and is provided with support from NewsPack and the American Press Institute. Candidate data is sourced from Ballotpedia.
Presidential Election
Total money raised
Campaign finance breakdown
Poll histogram
US house election in district 1 (Bryan Steils vs Roger Polack)
Total money raised
Campaign finance breakdown
Poll histogram
