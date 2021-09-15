… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
FAYETTE, IA (09/15/2021)– Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 session. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Among those named to the Dean’s List was Nicole Gilliam, a Psychology major from Racine, WI.
About Upper Iowa University
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students nationally and internationally at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.