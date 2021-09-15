FAYETTE, IA (09/15/2021)– Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 session. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Among those named to the Dean’s List was Nicole Gilliam, a Psychology major from Racine, WI.

About Upper Iowa University

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students nationally and internationally at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!