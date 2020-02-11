Ginger Mae Collins, 68, of Racine, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. Ginger was born on July 8, 1951, in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of the late Jerry D. Sr. and Catherine Hoosier Collins.

Ginger received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ginger served several years employed as a senior counselor for social services in her community. In her spare time and throughout her life, Ginger enjoyed writing poetry and long reflective walks. Ginger also loved sharing time with her family, especially her nieces & nephews, and her young great-nieces as well.

To cherish her memory, she leaves sister; Kathy Walker of Racine, WI, brother: Stephen (Mina) Collins of Tempe, AZ and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Melvin, Kenneth, Randy, and Jerry D. Jr.



Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.