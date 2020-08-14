Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin (GOTRSEWI) announced the launch of its twelfth fall season. GOTRSEWI is a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curriculum to girls of all abilities. Through more than 120 sites across Southeastern Wisconsin GOTRSEWI has served more than 8000 girls since it was founded in 2007. For the 2020-2021 school year, GOTRSEWI is offering a flexible programming model to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. Registration for the season opens Monday, August 17 at girlsontherunsoutheasternwi.org/Program-Registration.

“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to Southeastern Wisconsin girls at a time when they need it the most,” said Tina Jones, Executive Director. “We have adapted based on the recommendations of local health officials and decisions of local governments and school districts. These three options make it possible for girls to stay active despite the pandemic.

Our virtual program makes it possible for girls to stay active despite the pandemic. This shortened schedule delivers the benefits of the longer season in just 8 weeks.

Our fluid model will work completely in-person, completely virtual or can seamlessly transition between the two as needed.”

Flexible Programming Model

If schools and sites are in session, GOTR afterschool programming can be delivered as in the past, with enhanced safety measures including physical distancing modifications. Should school and site close, the program will be easily transitioned to a virtual model, with lessons that mirror the in-person program. This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional, and physical outcomes of the program while allowing local teams to adjust to changes in the school and community health guidelines throughout the season.

100% Virtual

Virtual fall programming is delivered by trained coaches in a safe virtual space, with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run or Heart & Sole program. Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.

Please reach out to Executive Director, Tina Jones at 414-367-8171 for additional information.