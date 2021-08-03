RACINE COUNTY– A barn was destroyed by fire here Monday morning killing two goats. The fire, in the 19800 block of Spring Street (Hwy C), was reported by a resident to the Racine County Communications Center about 10:35 a.m.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. It was determined that the property owner had been burning brush in a burn pit where hot embers fell on the dry grass and spread to the barn by the wind. The barn was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived. Two goats inside could not be saved. There were no other injuries.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home and other buildings on the property. Spring Street was closed for about three hours between Hwy 45 and Gasner Road because of emergency personnel at the scene.