Kenosha St. Joe’s running back Jayden Gordon ran for almost 100 yards as he led Lancers past Dominican 49-3 at home on Saturday afternoon. The freshman ran for 93 yards on eight carries with three touchdown runs in the game.

“We tried to get some rhythm throws going to see what we could do, but we ended up going to our run game,” St. Joe’s head coach Matt Rizzo said. “We got some good kids, our first team is special and it is one of the better groups we’ve had.”

With 7:24 remaining in the first quarter, Caden Tolefree started off the scoring with a two yard touchdown run before Eric Kenesie had a pick-six to push the lead to 14-0 later in the quarter. Gordon added two rushing touchdowns on the next two drives to push the lead to 28-0 with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter.

The Lancers pushed the lead even further with a 20-yard touchdown run from Kenesie on the first play after quarterback Jacob Ausmus went out due to an injury. Gordon on added on his last score from 22 yards out to make it 42-0. DeAndre Baptiste gave the Lancers their last score at the first half buzzer with a 76-yard punt return as St. Joe’s led 49-0 at the half.

“He is just one of those kids that picks up anything and is just really good at it,” Rizzo said of Kenesie’s performance. “He is pretty special with the ball in his hands.”

With 7:24 remaining in the game, Whitefish Bay Dominican kicker Leo Saavedra connected on a 27-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

With the win, Kenosha St. Joe’s goes to 6-0 on the season, and take on Burlington Catholic Central next week on the road.