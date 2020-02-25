Gottfried Georgi, 81, died on Sunday at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in St. Ulrich, East Germany on November 16, 1938, son of the late Heinrich and Gertrud (nee: Bergwald) Georgi and immigrated to the United States in 1954 as a political escapee.

On September 16, 1978, Gottfried married the love of his life, Sharon Celmer. He obtained his master’s

degree from New Mexico Highlands University in Education, specializing in Automotive and Industrial

Arts. Gottfried moved to Racine in 1974 and taught with Racine Unified at Horlick High School and at

Gateway Technical College for the next thirty years, where he enriched the minds and touched the lives of countless students. Following retirement in 2004, he volunteered with the Skills USA program where he prepped student teams for competition. He was active with the Racine Parkinson’s Support Group. Gottfried was also an active member at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, and at Holy Nativity Church in Kenosha, where his wife Sharon served as the pastor. In his spare time, Gottfried enjoyed photography, but it was the time spent with his family that gave him the most joy.

Gottfried will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty years, Sharon; daughter, Heidi Sturm; sons, Brandon (Amy) Georgi, and Brent Georgi; granddaughter, Genevieve Siegel; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Gottfried was also preceded in death by his sister, Ingeborg Chick.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 4 p.m. with Rev. Richard Frankel officiating.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.