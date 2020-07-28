Gov. Tony Evers announced yesterday that nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $41.6 million through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, a joint program between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR). Each recipient received a $3,500 payment.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin farmers have never stopped working to ensure that folks have food on their tables and shelves in stores are stocked,” said Gov. Evers. “I know this won’t cover all the impacts our farmers have faced, but farmers have always had our back and we have to have theirs, and I’m proud of the work that DOR and DATCP have done to support them during this challenging time.”

Designed to assist Wisconsin farmers, the program was funded by $50 million provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to quickly provide direct payments to help cover economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With $8.4 million remaining after the first round of the program, another round of funding will be distributed. The second round is open to farmers whose gross income from farming is between $10,000 and $5 million. Applications will be accepted between August 10-24.

“In our discussions with a wide variety of groups representing Wisconsin farmers, we’ve identified an opportunity to expand the eligibility for this program and offer support to even more farmers,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “It is our goal to fully distribute the $50 million Governor Evers provided and support as many farmers as possible with these remaining funds.”

DOR Secretary Peter Barca added, “We will use the same simple, customer-focused application process and technology we utilized during the first round. Farmers who completed the application told us that the application was clear and easy to submit. Our customer service team will also be standing by to help farmers without internet access complete their applications.”

More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.