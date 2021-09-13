Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are investing an additional $58.4 million towards responding to the Covid-19 Pandemic to help build a strong recovery after the pandemic.

The funding adds to an additional $106.5 million that the Evers administration has allocated to local and tribal health departments for COVID-19 response activities in 2021.

“We’ve worked hard this past year to put our state in the best position to recover from this pandemic, and this funding will help support our local partners in this effort to help build a robust and equitable state and ensure our continued economic recovery,” Gov. Evers said.

The funding provides resources to meet public health needs and address those needs exacerbated by the pandemic and the associated economic downtown. Uses include measures to stop the spread of the virus such as testing, contact tracing, vaccination programs, and staffing for public health and safety.

It will also address services that connect residents with health care and housing navigators and services that support healthy living and childhood environments.

“Activities and resources like the ones funded by this investment are the building blocks of Wisconsin’s recovery, and we look forward to continuing to partner with our local and tribal health departments in this effort,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

The $58.4 million in ARPA funding applies to expenses that local and tribal health departments incurred from March 3, 2021, through December 31, 2024, and has been allocated to departments based on a formula that includes a base amount of funding with additional funding based on population size.