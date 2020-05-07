MADISON —​Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a new online resource that makes it easier for the public to access testing sites throughout the state. This searchable map, available here, provides Wisconsinites with testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation, and guidance on how to schedule an appointment.



“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to help connect Wisconsinites who have symptoms of COVID-19 to testing sites in their communities,” said Gov. Evers. “Everyone in the state who needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that’s the case.”



The State Emergency Operations Center, DHS, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are also working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19. The new searchable map helps connect Wisconsin residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 to locations in their community where they can get tested. DHS will update the map daily to notify the public about new testing sites in communities across the state.



“To turn the dial in Wisconsin, we have to test everyone with symptoms,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “From there, we move to contact tracing and getting those exposed to the virus into quarantine. Anyone with symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell please call your doctor and get tested.”



This online resource helps to connect the dots to reach the Badger Bounce Back Plan’s four key testing goals:

Respond to every employer, corrections, and congregate care outbreak

Test every nursing home resident and staff member

Establish community testing programs for symptomatic individuals in target communities

Ensure everyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms gets a test