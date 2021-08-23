Gov. Tony Evers today with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between August 20 and September 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card. Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward, and proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward.

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” said Gov. Evers. “From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I’m calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals received their first vaccine dose from a vaccine provider located in Wisconsin between August 20 and September 6. Visa cards will be mailed to the individual’s Wisconsin address and may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.

For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call 844-684-1064. Language assistance is available. To find a COVID-19 vaccine location in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211.

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The vaccines are extremely safe. They are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And they are critical to protecting our kids, our healthcare workers, and the most vulnerable people in our state. Let’s not give COVID-19 the opportunity to keep mutating: roll up your sleeve, get your vaccine, and claim your $100.”

Many Wisconsinites face financial barriers to access the COVID-19 vaccine—factors such as transportation, childcare, or the inability to take time off from work which can make it difficult for many to get vaccinated. The $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program will provide some additional support to those wanting to get protected against COVID-19. In addition to this reward, Wisconsinites can call 2-1-1 to get assistance finding transportation. There are also some services being offered by national companies listed on the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives webpage. For those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, visit the COVID-19 Response Resources webpage for a list of available support services.

The $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people who are likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection. With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect five people which can lead to an approximate total of 30 cases from just one infection.

While vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS is urging everyone to add more layers of protection including masking up indoors and staying home when feeling sick.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter.