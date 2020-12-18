MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address encouraging Wisconsinites to continue to taking precautions to protect their health and safety as the state works to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine over the coming weeks and months.

Hello, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.



Hope is on the horizon in the new year, as this week we began distributing and administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine across the state.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been working hard with our federal, state, and local partners to prepare for this and now they are putting their plan into action with regional hubs to ensure the safe, efficient distribution of the vaccine.



While we will continue to follow federal guidance on who gets the vaccine and when, starting with our frontline healthcare workers and other essential services, the important thing to remember is that we are not out of the woods just yet.



So please, don’t give up on the public health guidance that we know will keep our families and communities safe and healthy.



Please continue to stay safer at home, wear a mask whenever you are out in public, and practice physical distancing.



Let’s stay hopeful, let’s stay safe, and let’s get through these upcoming months together, Wisconsin.



Thank you.