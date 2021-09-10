MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #132 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 12, 2021, out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Additionally, Executive Order #132 declares Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.

“On the 20th anniversary, we reflect on the significance of this day and the effects that the attacks on 9/11 have had on our nation over the last two decades,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we honor and remember those who lost their lives, those whose lives were forever changed, and those heroic first responders who ran toward danger without a second thought. I know that Wisconsinites will come together today, as they have each year, to mourn and remember the friends, family members, and neighbors lost, and reflect on this tragedy while calling upon our spirit of service, resilience, and community to let this day forever be defined not by terror but by our commitment to helping each other in times of great need.”

Members of the governor’s administration and staff will be participating in service events on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021, as part of State Day of Service and Remembrance. The governor encourages all Wisconsinites who wish to participate in the State Day of Service to do so safely, and in accordance with all CDC guidance and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommendations. A list of potential volunteer opportunities, including virtual or low-contact opportunities, can be found here, at the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association website. Wisconsinites can also participate by engaging with their neighborhoods and communities, performing acts of kindness, or taking the time to reflect on the significance of the day.

Executive Order #132 is available here.