Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #174 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 9, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022. On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, Evers has also declared Sept 11, 2022, a day of service across the State of Wisconsin.

Evers shared that the declaration is to “encourage all my fellow Wisconsinites to commit a day of service to cooperatively serve our communities in commemoration of the lives lost and sacrifices made.”

Remembering 9/11

During the terrorist attacks that happened at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and near Shanksville Pennsylvania; numerous families, friends, and loved ones were killed, taking nearly 3,000 lives. The event has “affected people in every corner of our nation and the world, including in Wisconsin, transcending faith, race, ethnicity, identity, and background,” stated Evers in the executive order.

Likewise, in addition to those who were killed, the attack continues to affect those still alive. The trauma, long-term injuries, and wounds are still fresh, despite the incident taking place 21 years ago.

In support and in remembrance, on Sept. 11, all Americans, including Wisconsinites, pay tribute to first responders, volunteers and others who responded to the attack. Americans focus their attention on the bravery, compassion, and sacrifices given by these heroic people.

Evers speaks

On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day. Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us. This weekend, I encourage Wisconsinites across the state to join in acts of service and community toward that shared goal and purpose. Gov. Tony Evers

Day of service

The anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, has grown to widely being recognized as a day of service. Evers described the day as “an opportunity to reflect on the grit, resilience, and determination of the people of the United States, and to reaffirm our shared values of kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion in the spirit of service to each other, our neighbors, and our communities.”

Looking to volunteer but don’t know where to turn to? Visit Volunteer Wisconsin or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine County. Additionally, you can get involved by participating in the “Pack the Truck” event happening on Sept. 10. Read more about the event on our website.

Resources

Visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum to gain information about the history of the attack, and what’s happening now. Additionally, they provide educational resources—including activities for kids at home and the “Anniversary in the Schools” webinar—and a variety of free public programs on their site.

In addition to educational information, resources are available in Racine County for Veterans. Utlitize Racine Area Veterans Inc., Racine County Veteran Services, and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

Visit the Racine County Community Resource Directory for more resources.

