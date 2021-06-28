MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced $1.41 million in coastal grants to 40 local communities across Wisconsin. The grants are administered by the Department of Administration’s (DOA) Wisconsin Coastal Management Program to support quality of life, foster economic development, create resiliency, and protect and improve the Great Lakes resources in Wisconsin’s coastal communities. Grant recipients include local, state, and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations. A complete list of grants is available here.

“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are critical to our state’s economy and our heritage,” said Gov. Evers. “Both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior provide our residents with drinking water, commerce, and fun. From Bayfield to Sheboygan and Milwaukee to Kenosha, our Great Lakes help make Wisconsin an undeniably beautiful destination for residents and tourists. These grants will help support incredible work being across the state, including to support public access, restore habitat, and control pollution.”

“Thanks to the partnerships with local, state, and federal partners, Wisconsin is investing in our coastal communities and resources,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We’re grateful that folks are stepping up all across the state to protect, restore, and enhance the Great Lakes for all our state’s residents and those who choose to travel to our shores.”

The intergovernmental and private sector collaborations aided by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program advance Wisconsin and regional Great Lakes priorities such as enhancing public access, sustainable use practices, community development, habitat restoration, and pollution control.

Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The funds are part of Wisconsin’s federally funded Coastal Management Program. An interactive story map with details about past coastal grants can be seen here. Highlights from previous grants can also be found in the “Great Lakes Chronicles” published by DOA each year and available online here.

The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program balances natural resource protection and sustainable economic development along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coasts. The program awards federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.

The next Request for Proposals will be available August 2021, with an application deadline of early November 2021. Additional information about the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program can be found at http://coastal.wisconsin.gov.