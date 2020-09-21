MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pursuant to 4 U.S.C. § 7(m). Gov. Evers today formally issued Executive Order #89 requiring flags to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the state of Wisconsin equipped with such flags until sunset on the date of interment.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss,” said Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #89 can be found here.