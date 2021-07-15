MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address highlighting the signing of the 2021-23 budget last week, which included one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history and the governor’s announcement to provide more than $100 million in new funding for our kids and schools.

Hey, Wisconsin! Governor Tony Evers here.

Last week, I signed the 2021-23 biennial budget. Even before signing this budget, I’d signed into law $2 billion in cumulative tax relief for Wisconsin families and businesses.

But when I ran for governor in 2018, I made a promise to you that I’d cut taxes for Wisconsin’s middle-class families by 10 percent.

Well, last week, I kept that promise and signed a bipartisan budget delivering one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history. That means I’m newly providing tax relief to more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites across our state.

Now, folks, investing in our schools and cutting taxes are not mutually exclusive—and this budget does some of both.

I’m proud that after years of failing to deliver on their promises, Republicans in the Legislature have decided to join me in restoring our state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for our schools.

This is the first time in two decades that we will finally be hitting that mark.

At the end of the day, vetoing this budget in its entirety would have meant not only jeopardizing these investments, but also causing our kids and our schools to lose $2.3 billion in federal funds when they need it most.

I’ve always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state. That’s why I also announced last week when I signed the budget that I’m directing more than $100 million in federal funding to our kids and schools at a critical point in our state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This investment is a critical step in supporting our kids and schools and ensuring our state and economy can continue to recover.

This budget leaves much unfinished business, and there is, as always, more work to do.

It’s time to get to work, folks. And I hope you’ll join me.

Thank you.

Audio file of Radio Address