WISCONSIN- On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the State of Wisconsin Building Commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair and approved a total of approximately $92.6 million in key projects across the state.



“I am glad to be at State Fair Park with the State Building Commission today to approve these critical projects that support Wisconsin infrastructure from making spaces ADA accessible and improving energy conservation at UW campuses to regular maintenance and upkeep,” said Gov. Evers. “Making sure our UW students and state agencies can benefit from updated spaces and needed maintenance will provide more equitable access and opportunities for students and the Wisconsinites our state agencies serve.”

Highlights of approvals include:

Constructing an addition at the Kohl Center for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, academics, nutrition and administrative functions, and renovating space to serve the men’s and women’s basketball, golf, hockey, swimming, and tennis programs, as well as the cheerleading and dance teams at UW-Madison;

Authorizing a project to add restroom facilities to holding areas at the Wisconsin Resource Center;

Releasing Building Trust Funds to begin planning for the water utility improvement project at Mendota Mental Health Institute, the Science/Health Science Building Phase 2 project at UW-Eau Claire, and the Engineering Building Replacement Phase 1 project at UW-Madison;

Improvements to the plumbing infrastructure and converting restrooms to be ADA accessible at Gruenhagen Hall on the UW-Oshkosh campus;

Renovating and enhancing three lab spaces for the nationally accredited Physical Education program on the UW-La Crosse campus;

Authorizing 18 maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in 10 counties across the state for the Departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Public Instruction, Kickapoo Management Reserve Board, and the UW-System; and

An energy conservation project to upgrade exterior lighting on the UW-Milwaukee campus to LED technology.

The Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and is comprised of the following members:

State Senator Janis Ringhand;

State Senator Jerry Petrowski;

State Senator Andre Jacque;

State Representative Jill Billings;

State Representative Rob Swearingen;

State Representative Robert Wittke; and

Citizen member Summer Strand.

