MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Secretary Mary Kolar today announced that applications are now being accepted for WDVA’s Entrepreneurship Grant program and will be accepted through Fri., Nov. 1, 2021, at 4 p.m.

“I’m deeply grateful for the service of our veterans, and as a state, we must keep working to serve them and ensure they have the resources and tools to not only meet their needs but achieve their goals,” said Gov. Evers. “This grant program will help local nonprofits provide our veterans with technical training and assistance, so they can join the community of small business owners and entrepreneurs who make our state a leader in innovation.”

The WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant is awarded to registered 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship training or technical, business, or other assistance to the diverse group of veteran entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. The Entrepreneurship Grant provides up to $100,000 to each recipient, with a total grant allocation of $300,000. WDVA especially encourages organizations that assist underserved veteran populations or veterans in underserved geographic areas to apply.



“We are pleased to offer the opportunity for nonprofit organizations to apply for these grants to inspire and give the entrepreneurial tools our Wisconsin veterans deserve to not just succeed, but to thrive,” said Secretary Kolar. “Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and we are pleased to have partners who are able to provide veteran entrepreneurs the support and resources they need to successfully launch or expand their businesses.”



Last year, the PenFed Foundation ranked Madison as #8 and the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis Metro Area as #14 on their list of top cities in the U.S. for veteran entrepreneurs, and according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released in January 2021, veterans operate nearly six percent of all U.S. businesses and employ nearly four million people.



For additional information about the WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant, including evaluation criteria, application materials, and tips for applying, please see the WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant Program webpage here. Questions about the grant application process should be directed to the WDVA Grants Unit at 1-800-WIS-VETS or via email at vetsbenefitsgrants@dva.wisconsin.gov.

