MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a new grocery distribution center in the Village of Pleasant Prairie that plans to employ more than 700 people will be supported by a $951,315 WisDOT Economic Assistance (TEA) grant awarded to Kenosha County to make needed roadway improvements.

The 350,000-square foot, $112 million Kroger Fulfillment Network facility is scheduled to open in 2022 after a .8-mile section of Kenosha County H is reconstructed.

“This project is a great example of how good infrastructure can support business growth, create new job opportunities, and help connect the dots to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” said Gov. Evers. “I am pleased this grant contributes to Kroger’s plan to create hundreds of new jobs in Kenosha County and help strengthen the economy of our state.”

“Congratulations to Kroger on an exciting new project that brings hundreds of new jobs to Southeast Wisconsin and demonstrates exactly what the TEA grants program is about,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “We welcome opportunities to work with businesses across the state to build the infrastructure necessary for growth.”

The $1.9 million road improvement project rebuilds Kenosha County H from 93rd Place to Bain Station Road and makes critical improvements to support the project.

“Reconstruction of the road is necessary due to the increased truck and employee traffic that will come when the facility opens,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “We appreciate the assistance from WisDOT and the TEA program to help make this transportation improvement and economic development project a reality.”

“The selection of Kenosha County for this TEA Grant award is a tremendous example of how collaboration can lead to developing new and efficient roadway solutions for our community,” said Nathan Thiel, Village of Pleasant Prairie Administrator. “The Village is very pleased to be a part of the vision behind these County infrastructure improvements. The road enhancements will ensure traffic surrounding the new Kroger facility continues to flow smoothly.”

The Kroger development will facilitate home grocery delivery in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The facility is expected to be completed and open for business in early 2022.

In calendar year 2020, Wisconsin’s TEA program has awarded 11 grants totaling $5.2 million to support transportation improvements linked to business development projects that will create 1,005 new jobs and retain an additional 686 jobs in Wisconsin.

The TEA program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application. The project must have the local government’s endorsement, and it must benefit the public.

