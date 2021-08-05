MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Aug. 7, 2021, as a mark of respect for former Wisconsin Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Albert H. Wilkening, who passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 74.

Wilkening had a long career of service in the U.S. military. He served as the Adjutant General of the state of Wisconsin commanding the Wisconsin National Guard from 2002 to 2007, during which time he oversaw the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards. In 2003, Wilkening was appointed by former Gov. Jim Doyle to chair the Governor’s Homeland Security Council and serve as the governor’s Homeland Security Advisor. Throughout his career, Wilkening also received numerous awards and recognition such as the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, among many other accolades.

“Maj. Gen.Wilkening was a dedicated public servant with a longstanding commitment to serving our country and the people of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Our thoughts are with Maj. Gen. Wilkening’s family and loved ones as they honor his life and years of service to the state of Wisconsin.”

Funeral services will be held for Wilkening in the village of Oregon on August 7, 2021.

Executive Order #129 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., August 7, 2021, and is available here.