Governor Tony Evers is congratulating 42 new Wisconsin state troopers who recently completed about six months of comprehensive training at the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy and are now fulfilling their sworn duties to “serve and protect” the public.

“On behalf of Wisconsin residents and visitors, we salute all our highly-trained public servants who work throughout the year and around the clock to help keep the rest of us safe,” Governor Evers said. “The ongoing public health emergency is a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving services provided by our emergency responders. These new state troopers, along with all those who serve in uniform, deserve our full gratitude and support.”

During their 26 weeks of academic and physical training, members of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class learned about traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.

“At the Wisconsin DOT, the safe, efficient movement of people and commerce is our primary mission,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The men and women of the Wisconsin State Patrol are at the forefront of that mission and we’re very thankful for their dedication and service.”

State Patrol officers handle a variety of highway safety duties that include enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, assisting stranded motorists, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, along with efforts to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking. Last year, the Wisconsin State Patrol handled 212,061 traffic stops, 41,472 motorist assists and inspected about 40,000 commercial motor vehicles.

“State Patrol officers also fulfill many specialized public safety roles such as crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignitary protection and K-9 teams,” Superintendent Burrell said. “Although we have many responsibilities, we have just one primary duty – serving and protecting the public.”

Upon graduating from the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next application/recruitment period is expected to begin in the fall. Learn more about State Patrol career opportunities

Members of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class, hometowns and assignments include:

Officer                                    Hometown                 Assignment/State Patrol Region

Colton Bahling                         Belvidere, IL                  Waukesha County, Southeast Region

Bryan Baumann                      Madison, WI                  Dane County, Southwest Region

William Behrmann                  Shawano, WI                Fond du Lac County, Northeast Region

Nicolas Belongeay                  Green Bay, WI              Sauk County, Southwest Region

Sean Bryan                             Waupun, WI                  Fond du Lac County, Northeast Region

Craig Bulow                            Madison, WI                 Dane County, Southwest Region

Zachary Butera                       Eau Claire, WI              Dunn County, Northwest Region

Forrest Cantwell                     Black River Falls, WI    Jackson County, Northwest Region

Kyle Cook                               Two Rivers, WI             Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Brandon Dawson                    Onalaska, WI                La Crosse County, Southwest Region

Angel De Anda                       Janesville, WI               Sauk County, Southwest Region

Rami Dunaway                       Milwaukee, WI              Washington County, Southeast Region

Philip Goldman                       Grantsburg, WI             Jackson County, Northwest Region

Tyler Gorski                            Schofield, WI                Outagamie County, Northeast Region

Nathaniel Hausman                La Crosse, WI              Monroe County, Southwest Region

David Heinisch                       Waukesha, WI              Waukesha County, Southeast Region

Veronica Hiley                        Beaver Dam, WI           Columbia County, Southwest Region

Christina Holtz                        Ontario, WI                   Monroe County, Southwest Region

H Howey                                 Marshfield, WI              Jackson County, Northwest Region

Brandon Karlen                      Edgar, WI                     St. Croix County, Northwest Region

Derek Ketelboeter                  Milton, WI                     Rock County, Southwest Region

Collin Koval                            Independence, WI        Juneau County, Southwest Region

Steven Kuhnke                       Stevens Point, WI        Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Thomas LaCourt-Baker          Green Bay, WI             Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Christopher Matsche              Birnamwood, WI          Brown County, Northeast Region

Brandon Muehleisen              Wauwatosa, WI           Fond du Lac County, Northeast Region

LaQuinta Murray                     Kenosha, WI                Juneau County, Southwest Region

Kevin Powell                           Richmond, VA            Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Anthony Rader                       Mayville, WI                 Fond du Lac County, Northeast Region

Cody Rahn                              Chippewa Falls, WI    Jefferson County, Southeast Region

Anthony Ranieri                      Oshkosh, WI                Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Joseph Redman                     Marshfield, WI             Eau Claire County, Northwest Region

Brent Reiter                            Milwaukee, WI             Racine County, Southeast Region

Johann Robles                       Milwaukee, WI             Racine County, Southeast Region

Gareth Sedgbeer-Williams     South Milwaukee, WI  Dane County, Southwest Region

Robert Shrock                        Elkhorn, WI                 Sauk County, Southwest Region

James Twet                            Waukesha, WI            Columbia County, Southwest Region

Kevin Vue                               Sheboygan, WI           Winnebago County, Northeast Region

Rolly Wagas                           Holmen, WI                 La Crosse County, Southwest Region

Kyle Walczak                          Mondovi, WI               Juneau County, Southwest Region

Sean Wiedersheim                 Fox Point, WI              Racine County, Southeast Region

Andrew Zimmerman               Brown Deer, WI          Rock County, Southwest Region