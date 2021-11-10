Kenosha County Youth as Resources (YAR) provides grants for youth-based groups. Groups must be sponsored by an adult as well as a church, school, or community agency. These grants are provided to groups whose desire is to make a difference in the community.

Community service, as defined by YAR, is: “Youth and adults contributing time together to make a positive change which addresses a community need.” Projects must meet this definition to be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is this Friday, November 12. Applications are available through the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s “Extension Kenosha County” website.

Once the application has been submitted, presentations must be made at the proposal review meeting of the youth-led YAR board on Tuesday, November 16.

Youth as Resources

Youth As Resources is a grant-giving program for community service projects that are designed and led by Kenosha County youth. Grants provide funding for supplies needed to carry out projects that address a need within the community.

Together, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Kenosha County and the United Way of Kenosha County created YAR to offer our youth a chance to have a positive impact within their communities. Read more at the UW-Madison Extension Kenosha County website.