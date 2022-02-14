Residents at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center were surprised with Valentine’s Day cards today from students at Grant Elementary School.

Some of the Valentine’s cards from Grant Elementary students. – Credit: The Bay at Waters Edge

Activities Director Velnet Pier thanked the participating classes “for providing the beautiful, creative, and thoughtful cards to Residents at The Bay at Waters Edge.”

Participating classrooms from Grant Elementary included: Jane Caya’s kindergarten class

Denise Larson’s first grade class

Stephanie Hill’s second grade class

Katie DeNardo’s third grade class

Beverly Degener’s fourth grade class

Heidi Jones’ fifth grade class “The residents were so happy to receive all of these beautiful Valentine’s Day cards,” Pier said. “To see the joy in the residents’ faces when they received the cards is why I love my job. We are so grateful for all the teachers and children at Grant Elementary for taking the time to make a card for each Resident at Waters Edge.” Valentine’s cards from Grant Elementary School students. – Credit: The Bay at Waters Edge

Grant Elementary teachers were happy to see their students brightening the residents’ day at the facility.

“We are thankful for community partners like The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center who afford our students unique opportunities to spread love and kindness,” said Grant Principal Leah Whitford. “Our students are thrilled knowing the joy they brought to others this Valentine’s Day.”

Gloria Petersen has been a resident at The Bay at Waters Edge for eight and a half years. She “absolutely adores” her card, and thanked all the students for making cards.

