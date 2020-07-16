Great Lakes Brew Fest, a seasonal staple event for the Racine area, has canceled its 2020 appearance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beer festival had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Paul P. Harris Rotary Park, 5 Fifth St.

“The current situation with COVID has made it too difficult to ensure a quality event for both attendees and vendors, Curt Foreman, president of BrewFest Partners, stated in an email on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Brew Fest had been presented annually for more than a decade. It offers beer enthusiasts an opportunity to sample more 400 craft beers and hard ciders from 80+ specialty and craft breweries from throughout the country. Advertised ticket prices for the 2020 event ranged from $50 general admission to $90 for a VIP pass. The event website was not selling advance tickets.

Over the years, the festival had been a fund-raiser for local organizations, specifically the Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps. More about GLBF at: https://greatlakesbrewfest.com/.