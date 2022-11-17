The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will light the village holiday tree on Thursday, Dec. 1. Families can join at Village Square Park at 5:30 p.m. for a evening of holiday cheer and fun.

Refreshments and music will be provided by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Christmas Comes to Union Grove sponsors.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the event. They will trade their sleigh and take a ride on the village’s fire engine, bringing stockings for all children who are 11 years old or younger.

Greater Union Grove Information

More information about the holidays and what’s happening in Union Grove may be found on the chamber’s website.

Holidays & celebrations

