UPDATE: Mr. Neal was found and has been reported safe, according to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Facebook page.

RACINE – A Green Alert was issued Friday morning for Robert T. Neal, a local veteran who was last seen earlier this week.

The Racine Police Department reported that Neal, 34, was observed on camera Tuesday evening leaving the Veterans Outreach Center, 1624 Yout St. Veterans Outreach staff checked his home at the James A. Peterson Veteran Village the next day but were not able to locate him. They were also unable to contact him by phone.

A check of Neal’s home showed that his personal property, including identification, was still in the room.

Neal is believed to be driving a black 2018 Honda Civic with Wisconsin license number AJS 5340. Because Neal’s whereabouts remain unknown, there is concern for his safety.

Green Alert

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.

