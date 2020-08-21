CALEDONIA – The Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine (Racine Catholic Cemeteries) has created an area for green burials, called St. Francis Meadow, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road.

A dedication ceremony, led by the Rev. Anthony Primal Thomas, is planned for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“Green Burial is an increasingly attractive alternative to persons of all faiths, especially those who feel a special responsibility to avoid unnecessary harm to the environment,” Pat McLeod, Catholic Cemetery Association board president, said in a news release. “We believe that the time is right for us to offer Green Burial to our community, and we believe we are the first cemetery in Racine County to do so.”

St. Francis Meadow is located in the southwest portion of the Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. These fundamental principles of Green Burials will apply:

No embalming with formaldehyde or other unsafe chemicals.

No concrete or metal burial vaults.

Only a biodegradable casket, shroud, or other containers may be used.

More natural landscaping, using prairie grasses and wildflowers will be featured in that section of the cemetery. For more information about Green Burial opportunities, or the Racine Catholic Cemeteries, call

262-639-1071.