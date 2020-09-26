Greendale Martin Luther unleashed a hurricane force on Somers Shoreland Lutheran during a convincing 61-6 blowout in Wisconsin high school football on September 25.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Read more sports stories.

You’re reading a Racine County Eye news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. This sort of innovative local news coverage is only made possible through the support of our readers. Please step up and become a subscriber today!