The Racine Police Department is hosting a grocery giveaway on Aug. 18. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place this Thursday, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. This food pantry takes place every third Thursday of the month.

Grocery giveaway specifics

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Racine Police Department Cop House located at 2437 Anthony Lane. The Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the police department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car. Walk-ups are also welcome.

There is a limit of two food boxes per vehicle. Supply has decreased causing the limit for this grocery giveaway. However, those attending are welcome to get back in line for additional boxes, while supplies last.

