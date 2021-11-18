A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Sturtevant hotel was held Wednesday for a 90-room Home2 Suites by Hilton – Extended Stay Hotel Suites.

The new hotel will be located at the southeast corner of Washington Avenue (Hwy. 20) and West Road, just north of Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave. The hotel will include in-suite kitchens, a heated indoor pool, meeting room, patio, barbeque grill and workout facility. Upon completion, the project is expected to create approximately 30 jobs.

The project is led by Harshil Shah, managing partner for Synergy Hospitality.

Construction of the 60,000-square-foot building is expected to take approximately 15 to 18 months. Other organizations involved in the project include Maust Architectural, Nielsen Madsen + Barber, Millennium Bank, and SCC Construction Management.

“It was simply the right decision to invest in Racine County,” Shah said in a news release. “The infrastructure is in place, the people are here, the leaders are supportive and we have no doubt this project will be a success for all parties involved.”

Local representatives participating in the event included the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC).