Gateway Technical College Foundation, at its annual award ceremony Feb. 1, awarded 256 scholarships totaling nearly $210,000 and benefiting 225 students – seven more than last year – by helping them fulfill their career and educational goals.

“Our scholarship awards ceremony celebrates two amazing groups of people: Gateway students and Gateway Foundation donors,” said Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier.

“We are grateful to our Foundation donors, especially our scholarship donors, who choose to make a difference in students’ lives through their education, and our volunteers, who tirelessly review our scholarship applications. We are pleased to honor our students every year at the ceremony.”

The Foundation saw a significant increase in the amount awarded this year – $50,000 – in part from several scholarships such as the Kopper Family Foundation and Gene Haas Foundation. For more information on the Foundation – including ways to contribute – please contact Charpentier at (262) 564-2866. Or, click here.

Photos of the event can be viewed here.



A video of the awards ceremony can be found here.