Guillermo Julian Martinez III died on Saturday, August 8. He was born on December 18, 1996.

Survived by his Maribel Barela ; Father Guillermo Martinez II ; Sisters Renee Chavez, Kristian Camargo, Angela Martinez, Adrianna Martinez, Isabel Chavez. Aunt ; Mary Hamiliton. Nephews; Pete Chavez, Luciano Trinidad, Anthony Dominguez, Fernando Virella. Nieces ; Lyamonie Flores, Anlaya Virella.

Loyal, good man, fearless, brave, and loving. Guillermo was always finding things to do with his nieces and nephew like; basketball, football, tag, and swings and swimming.

Loyal to his friends and family, a good man to the family around him. Fearless protector of what he stands for and who he loves. Brave a soldier, also full of courage, loving to his nieces and nephews.

“Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again”

Just a reminder to you brother from your sisters, we will meet again…..

We would like to take this time to express our deepest gratitude to everyone for their prayers, kind words, and donations.

Thank you,

The family of Guillermo Martinez III