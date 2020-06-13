RACINE, WI – After pointing a gun at two people in a store parking lot, a Racine woman was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with a felony and misdemeanor charge.

Cassandra R. Matovich, 35, was charged with pointing a firearm at another and possession of marijuana (second offense). The incident happened Saturday, June 6.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine Police officer observed a parked vehicle in a convenience store parking lot in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. A person had her arm extended out of the car, pointing a handgun at the two males who stood on the sidewalk. Police identified Matovich as the woman.

She left the area traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue. Again, the males reported seeing Matovich pointing the gun out the window at the two males. Arriving in the area, the officer made a traffic stop.

Searching her car, they found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on the seat. She told police that at the convenience store, she recognized one of the males who has had issues with her son. They exchanged words and said them she pointed the gun at the males.

Released on a $750 cash bond, she is expected to have a preliminary hearing for the gun pointing incident at 8:30 a.m. July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

READ MORE: Police and fire stories