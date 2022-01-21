RACINE, WI – Pack your cold-weather gear and get ready to hit the frozen lakes! If heading out onto the ice isn’t for you, then get your tickets for the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Guys on Ice.” The show will run from Feb. 11 through 27 at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

RTG’s production of “Guys on Ice” is directed by Artistic Director Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Stephanie Staszak. Cast members Dan Venne (Lloyd), Bob Benson (Marvin) and Anthony Lazalde (Ernie) are sure to reel in the laughs in this hilarious tribute to Wisconsinites’ colloquialisms and traditions.

“Guys on Ice”

In the middle of a Door County winter, on a deep-frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend their time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams, and tall tales while also trying to avoid Ernie “de Moocher.” Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food,” and “The One That Got Away” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

The show was first produced in 1998 by Fred Alley, who wrote the book and lyrics, with music by James Kaplan.

“Guys on Ice” Performance Schedule

Friday, Feb. 11 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 – 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. (value night, 7 p.m. only)

Thursday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m. (value night)

Friday, Feb. 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 – 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students (21 and under).

Value night performances will have tickets available at a discounted rate (two performances only).

Groups of 12 or more are eligible for further savings as well.

For the safety of everyone, masks will be required to attend all performances.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild by calling 262-633-4218, visiting www.racinetheatre.org, or stopping by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

