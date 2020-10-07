Advertisements

KENOSHA, Wis. – “StoryTeching/Immersive Tales,” a kinetic exhibition curated by Carthage College assistant professor of art Jojin Van Winkle, showcases the role of technology and modern media in storytelling in our increasingly digital era.

Although the in-person exhibition at the H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art is only open to Carthage students and employees, the featured artists will present and discuss their work in a series of free virtual programs open to the public:



Wednesday, Oct. 21, 6:30-7 p.m.

Artist talk about 3D scanning with Michelle Hessel and Mint Boonyapanachoti



Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pop-up conversation with Nadav Assor and Carthage faculty members Nicholas Pilarski and Darwin Tsen



Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Media screenings: additional selected works by Nadav Assor and invited artists

Advance registration is required, and links to the events will be sent to those who RSVP online. To register, follow the link at:

www.carthage.edu/art-gallery/current-season

The three featured artists present these themes through a variety of media including video/film and 3D scanner-based photography and sculpture:

Nadav Assor is a cross-media artist whose work creates moments of intimacy and connection, using repurposed military-industrial technologies and the human subject. An associate professor of art at Connecticut College, Assor presents several videos, including a three-channel video installation, “Strip: Musrara,” mapping the Jerusalem neighborhood of Musrara.

Michelle Hessel is a Brazilian new media artist based out of New York who also works as a user experience designer. Her work inverts the structure of traditional storytelling, using interactive technologies and virtual representations of cultural identifiers. Hessel’s work “Hidden in Plain Sight” includes 3D printed sculptures of New York City food carts with short accompanying audio stories told by the food vendors.

New media artist Mint Boonyapanachoti makes work centering on the emerging practice of 3D scanning. Born in Bangkok and based in New York, Boonyapanachoti works at The New York Times R&D Lab, and is a frequent collaborator with Hessel. In one of their featured videos, “Boarding Time,” a depiction of passengers boarding the interior aisle of an airplane is generated using a scanned 3D point cloud.

Van Winkle is curating “StoryTeching/Immersive Tales” in conjunction with the launch of Carthage’s Photography and Film and New Media Program, which she directs. For more information, please contact the gallery at 262-551-6341.

